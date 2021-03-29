Moving Overseas: A Good or Bad Idea?

words Alexa Wang

Right now, many of us are considering moving and experiencing something new. The coronavirus and Covid-19 pandemic has opened many of our eyes to the humdrum routine of our day to day lives and we’re yearning to experience something more fulfilling that will make us happier.

If you’re considering a move overseas, there are a few questions that you need to ask yourself to determine whether this is the right thing for you to do!

Why Are You Considering Moving?

The first thing you need to do when it comes to deciding whether to move overseas is to really think about why you want to move in the first place. This will help you to determine whether you’re being sensible with your reasoning or not. Some of the most common reasons for moving overseas include:

Work – if you’re struggling to find work where you live and can see plenty of opportunities abroad, if you’ve been offered a position that involves a move abroad or if your current work has asked you to relocate, you may be seriously considering moving overseas.

Partners – sometimes people will move away in order to be with a partner. Perhaps your partner is from overseas and wants to move back to their home. Maybe your partner has a work opportunity that is bringing them overseas. Maybe you have met someone and want to move overseas to be with them. The key to success here is ensuring that your relationship is solid and you are genuinely confident enough in it to make the sacrifices that moving overseas might entail.

Adventure – you don’t even necessarily have to solid or logical reason to head overseas. You may simply want to visit other countries and open your eyes to the world. A sense of adventure can be absolutely fine, as long as you have savings, remote work or other means of looking after yourself and financing yourself when you move.

What Will You Need to Move?

To move to certain countries you will need certain documentation that will allow you to stay for an extended period of time or permanently. The documents that you require can vary from anything from indefinite leave to remain to a green card. So, make sure that you do your research and work with professionals to ensure that you are able to get the documentation before you start planning your actual move.

Where Will You Move?

Another important step to take before actually moving – that all too many people fail to do – is to make sure that you visit the place that you are planning on moving to a few times. Sure, this can be costly. But it’s something that you need to do to make sure that you’re making the right decision. All too often, many of us will romanticise places that we don’t even know. We’ll draw up an image of them in our minds based on social media images, films, magazines and more. Often, we idealise places and we need to see them in real life to determine whether they’re actually right for us or not.

Hopefully, some of these questions will help you to determine whether a move is genuinely right for you or not. Each will help you along the way!