Everything You Need To Know About Laser Hair Removal

words Alexa Wang

When it comes to body hair, many people choose to get them removed using any method whatsoever. Many people tend to keep them as well according to their comfort. We all understand people’s priorities and their choices. But if it is the matter of picking the side where you feel like getting your hair removed, you must consider laser hair removal treatment.

We know people tend to freak out after hearing about laser hair removal treatment. But as long as we are concerned, we will let you know about all the details of a laser hair removal treatment and we will walk you through the best price laser hair removal as well.

Let us talk about the common assumptions that people have regarding laser hair removal treatment. First up, there are a lot of people who think this is going to damage the skin, which is absolutely incorrect. As abrupt this assumption is, as surprising the results are. Your skin will not be damaged with the lasers as they are curated in a way that they do not harm the epithelial layer of the skin. The radiations are kept minimal.

The second assumption that people might have, that they can become prone to UV radiation exposure and can have serious diseases like cancer, vitiligo or tissue rupture. The fact is, this is false again. As the radiations are kept minimal, the chances that your skin will catch such diseases are none. Plus, the skin can get benefited by the laser treatment as it will tend to close all the open pores or minimize them, any remnants of acne scars will be demolished as well.

The third assumption people make is that laser hair removal will cost them a lot, which is, in fact, quite the opposite. Well, it will cost you some more than the usual razor or hair removal creams but it is a lot more benefiting than those. Besides, there are numerous best price laser hair removal treatments available for your convenience.

Types of lasers that are used in laser hair removal treatment

Diode

Used in sensitive skin, predominantly skins which have less melanin to it. This has the shortest wavelength.

Alexandrite

Curated for larger body hairs and coarse hairs and darker skin tones. The wavelength is higher than the diode one.

Nd: YAG

This one is used to treat coarse body hairs having lighter skin tones. This has the highest wavelength than the previous ones.

Ruby Laser

The first laser discovered to be used as a laser treatment. This one is getting eradicated as it takes way too long to do the job and better versions are coming up.

Are there any side effects of laser hair removal treatment?

No such side effects are seen until you are having any skin issues before that. Although you must consult a dermatologist before you go for it.

Is it costly

No, it isn’t costly as it is very convenient. For all the benefits it has shown the price is nothing as compared to that. There are a lot of best price laser hair removal treatments available which you can pick according to your budget.