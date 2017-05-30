The game of life: Reasons to start gaming in later years – words Alexa Wang

Flickr via www.lyncconf.com

Was your childhood spent climbing trees, running around, and all that outdoors stuff? If so, you probably had a very balanced childhood. But perhaps for friends of yours, they stayed in their inner sanctum doing their best to get to the end of Grand Theft Auto.

If you are at a point where are you looking for a good hobby, gaming might provide a worthwhile solution. Far from it being a waste of time. In fact, there are plenty of great reasons to start gaming in later life. Let’s provide some for you.

It Can Make You Smarter

Shooting games can increase your problem-solving skills. Call Of Duty can improve your cognitive abilities, and puzzle games can improve your critical thinking skills. There’s no need to download some sort of brain training app, you could just go for a proper old school shoot ‘em up! It’s far from a waste of time, and in fact, it’s a hell of a lot of fun! And we really can’t say the same thing about sitting down, endlessly doing mathematical puzzles to stretch our brain, can we?

It Has A Rich And Varied History

We are at the point where gaming is the biggest industry in the world, even more so than film. But that’s not to say that it doesn’t have its fair share of interesting facts and figures. Virtual Reality (VR) is something that is improving in leaps and bounds. And this VR FAQ gives you a few details about the rich tapestry that is VR. But also, think about the cultural figures throughout the last 30 years, like Super Mario or Sonic The Hedgehog; these guys are part of the fabric. Let’s not talk about the upcoming Sonic movie though!

You Could Earn Money From It!

Sites like Twitch, where you watch people playing video games, has become a major industry all in itself. Sure, if you take a long time to get into this sort of arena, but if you fall in love with Minecraft or Call Of Duty, and you want to share your passion with the world, this might provide an entryway.

It Is An Amazing Way To Get Away From Your Problems

We live in an age where stress is around every corner. Gaming is a distraction, but it’s a worthwhile one. Sometimes, sitting there, and pummeling someone to death through the medium of video games is a great distraction, but it can also help us get out our frustration. It’s a very cathartic thing, sitting there, and being immersed in another world. In some ways, it’s a bit like a meditation. There is something comforting about a good video game that encourages you to use all of your senses.

Yes, they can be incredibly frustrating, but it’s the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in another world. Finding the right game for you can take you back to a simpler time, but if you are looking for a hobby later in life, gaming is a pretty good one to pick up. It’s not the mainstay of idle layabouts anymore!