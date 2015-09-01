Best 2019 gadget gifts for techie dads – words Tim Costello

Are you looking for the perfect gift for a gadget guru? Buying the right gift for a techie dad can be tough, particularly as they usually have the latest tech as soon as it is released.

If you know someone who is crazy about technology, don’t despair! From headphone holders to wire bags, memory sticks to mouse mats and everything in between, check out our carefully curated selection of gifts for men who love a bit of tech.

Keeping It Tidy

Technology continually evolves, becoming smarter, sleeker and quicker. Yet, despite the fact that wireless gadgets are on the up, keeping desks and sideboards tidy can be a challenge.

If his technology obsession has got you in a twist, check out our range of unique, personalised desk and tech accessories designed to bring order and harmony to that tangled mess of wires. A great techie gift for him, with benefits for all the family.







Staying Organised

You know the routine: sit at desk, switch on the computer, turn up the music and put on your glasses. Like keys, glasses never seem to be quite where you remember putting them.

Those days of futilely searching for his glasses before he can get to work are over with the ever-growing array of glasses and bits storage solutions. Choose from natural wood, sleek metal or funky plastic designs and never lose those glasses gain.

Remember Me

Memory sticks come in all shapes and sizes. Say “goodbye” to novelty memory sticks and bland, corporate branding with the perfect gift for the techie man in your life: the personalised memory stick.

Choose from a range of styles but make sure that you consider practical elements, too, such as memory size and storage (does the stick clip on a keyring, is it too bulky to fit in a pocket?).

Music Lovers

If the man in your life is happiest when listening to music, there are plenty of original gift ideas to let him know you care.

Check out the Anatomy of Headphones print; perfect for the music studio, garage or toilet wall! Tired of tangled earbud wires? If he values his headphones above all else (including the kids), you can’t go wrong with this robust, personalised headphone case.

The techie in your life may spend more time with headphones on or looking at a screen than he does looking at you, but with the right gift, you can make sure that they know you are thinking of them.

Whatever the occasion, there is an abundance of gift ideas for men that can be personalised for that extra special touch.

Tim Costello is a content and SEO strategist in the wacky world of digital marketing.

He is fixing the internet one page at a time, with better quality content. Tim has spent many years in I.T with a heavy technical background but now spends time in a more creative space with digital marketing. Publishing high-quality articles that are attributed to his experiences.