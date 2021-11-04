Bringing the Force with You In This Pandora Star Wars Collection

words Alexa Wang

Calling all Star Wars fans! You need to know about this Pandora Star Wars Collection if you are a Star Wars fan. (*Yes, you read that right*). Pandora has collaborated with Star Wars to bring you some amazing pieces of jewelry that are out of this galaxy!

When we say ‘all times’, we mean it! You can wear this Pandora collection as an everyday piece and even during formal occasions. It is really that versatile. Thanks to David Christopher, you will have access to buy this iconic, limited edition collection.

This collection is a must-have for all Star Wars fans. Whether you are on the dark side or the light side, the collection is filled with unique pieces that bring the world you love to live. What better way to bring the force with you than by having a piece of the story that you love with you at all times?

Here is everything you need to know about the Pandora Star Wars Collection.

What is the Pandora Star Wars Collection?

After the success of the Pandora Hary Potter collection, the brand has broadened its horizon and has brought another beloved story to life through its high-quality jewelry pieces.

Pandora created this limited-edition collection in partnership with Lucasfilm.

The Pandora Star Wars is a unisex jewelry collection that features unique charms. As well as a bracelet from the legendary franchise. The collection is crafted and consists of materials like:

Sterling silver

Oxidize sterling silver

18-carat gold-plated sterling silver

Cubic zirconia

Crystal zirconia

Enamel

What items are included in the Pandora Star Wars Collection?

The Pandora Star Wars collection has more than 10 unique items. One of the main items in this collection is the Pandora Moments Star Wars Snake Chain Clasp. Which is the perfect bracelet to add the Pandora Star Wars charms on.

A few of the charms feature Star Wars characters, including:

Yoda

R2-D2

Darth Vader

Chewbacca

C-3PO

Princess Leia

Even a few more charms feature iconic Star Wars features such as the Death Star, the Millennium Falcon, and, yes, of course, the Lightsaber. As well as the classic Star Wars logo as a charm of its own.

This Pandora Star Wars collection truly makes you feel that you are bringing the force with you by featuring all the classic items from this legendary franchise. These pieces of jewelry are truly must-have items to all Star Wars fans out there.

Where can you get the Pandora x Star Wars Collection?

You can get the Pandora Star Wars Collection directly from David Christopher. All you need to do is visit their website and pick out your must-have Star Wars x Pandora items to bring the force with you!

In conclusion, the Pandora Star Wars collection is a dream come true for all Star War fans out there. With a range of high-quality, unisex jewelry that can be worn daily, this is a must-have collection for all franchise lovers. Get your hands on these iconic, limited edition pieces today!

May the force be with you.