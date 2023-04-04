Want to Try Meditating? Here’s How to Start

words Al Woods

Meditation is a technique that has been around for centuries and has become increasingly popular in recent years. It is a practice that can help reduce stress, increase focus, and promote overall well-being. However, for those who have never meditated before, it can be daunting to know where to start.

So, we decided to share some details regarding this ancient technique to help you on your journey of spiritual peace and happiness. In the text below, we’ll discuss and share some tips on how to start and stay persistent in your effort.

Set aside time for meditation

Meditation requires a certain amount of time and focus, so it is essential to set aside a specific time each day for practice. This could be as little as five minutes or as much as an hour, depending on your schedule and preferences. For starters, start with sessions lasting anywhere between 10 minutes and half an hour. Longer sessions require more patience and focus, which you’ll eventually acquire. So, get your yoga mat and allow yourself the freedom and privilege of meditation.

As said, there is no fixed time on how long it should last, just go with the flow and simply follow what feels right for you the most.

Use a guided meditation

If you are new to meditation, using guided meditation can be helpful. This involves listening to a recorded meditation that guides you through the process and helps you focus your attention. And, thanks to the Internet, there are quite a few online meditation videos you can check out to make sure you’re doing everything properly. Guided meditation also allows you to focus more on the activity itself without having to pay attention to many forms, as they can be distracting. Instead, you just listen to the voice on the recording or look at the video and do as you’re told. It’s easier and saves you a lot of trouble.

Find a quiet space

To meditate effectively, it is important to find a quiet space where you can be free from distractions. This could be a dedicated meditation room, a corner of your bedroom, or even a park bench. Why quietness? Studies have shown how our brains only relax completely when there are no distractions in the surrounding environment—no sounds, no noises, nothing that our brains would usually have to process.

People, therefore, make the mistake of going on social media when taking a break from studying or working, but you’re not doing yourself a favor with this habit as your brain still has to process information while you’re scrolling up and down. Rather, go to a free room without any noise and enjoy!

Get comfortable

It is important to be comfortable while meditating, so find a comfortable seated position, whether that is sitting on a cushion or a chair. It is also important to wear comfortable clothing, as tight or restrictive clothing can be distracting. Keep it plain and simple, with no dashing colors—nothing that could shift your attention, even for a moment.

Making yourself comfortable also refers to your overall mental state, meaning – avoiding caffeine or other substances that might make you more alert or induce a certain state of mind. We want you to clear your head before approaching the session.

Focus on your breath

An interesting way to stay focused in this state is to keep track of your breathing, mostly the ins and outs and how calmly and slowly you breathe. One of the most common techniques for meditation is to take deep breaths and focus on the sensation of the air moving in and out of your body. You can count your breaths or simply observe them. Make sure to inhale and exhale slowly but persistently over the course of these sessions.

Be patient

Meditation is a skill, and like any skill, it takes time to develop. Be patient with yourself, and don’t expect to see immediate results. Over time, you will begin to see the benefits of meditation in your daily life. As we said, longer sessions require more patience and focus. It’s something that will eventually come, but before that, you’ll have to spend a lot of time practicing your overall technique. Everything, from getting the right clothes to choosing the right room and atmosphere to simply trying to stay focused while you have a lot going on in your mind, is part of the whole experience. And, the whole journey will make you more appreciative of the smaller things in life and the things that require hard work and dedication to get as opposed to the instant satisfaction we are surrounded by daily.

Be consistent

To get the most out of meditation, it is important to be consistent with your practice. Try to meditate at the same time each day and make it a part of your daily routine. And it’s also something many health experts are suggesting. Due to a certain lifestyle that we all have succumbed to, the modern man faces many challenges and issues regarding mental health and peace of mind.

Meditation has proven to be effective in combating certain conditions that are mild (not clinical) or still developing. Sure, it won’t help you perfect your social skills or become better at certain things, which require a degree of work and expertise, but it allows you to be more in tune with your inner-self, meaning you’ll make decisions that are much more profoundly in line with the way you feel and think as opposed to before.

Experiment with different techniques

There are many different meditation techniques to choose from, so don’t be afraid to experiment and find what works best for you. You may find that you prefer a certain type of meditation or that you benefit from a combination of techniques. As said before, you’ll have to take your time on this one. Try whatever suits your needs, preferences, schedule, and overall well-being.

Before even starting, it’s smart to write down your expectations for the experience. What do you seek? What do you want to achieve by implementing this daily routine? Is it something specific, or are you just looking for new things to explore and try out? Having a certain “goal” in mind while doing the activity might help you perfect the right technique. It’s easier when you know what you want. So, write it down, think it over, try it out (tens of times), and wait as time will tell.

We hope you’ll find this more than helpful on your journey; remember, there is no “end line.” It’s not a competition, and it’s not something you’ll win if you’re the first to do it, but something you’ll acquire and achieve through perseverance.