Best day spas in the state of Texas – words Al Woods

Many people come to Texas to experience the attractions, music, historical heritage, irresistible barbecue and line dancing.

Even though Texas has so much to offer visitors, many may not know that the state has some of the best beauty, relaxation and medical day spas in the country. If you are looking day spas to experience the best in pampered spa services in Texas, check out our list.

Urban Day Spa in Houston

The Urban Day Spa is located in the Copperfield area of Houston. It offers numerous and rejuvenating spa treatments that help its clientele escape to a world of supreme relaxation and pampered comfort. Urban Day Spa offers stress relief therapeutic practices, skin care therapy and massage therapy to promote proper circulation and reduce the inner buildup of stress tension.

In terms of beauty treatment, there are offerings of nail enhancement and protective skin moisturizing treatments. Your facial wrinkles will be relaxed and erased with repeated Urban Day Spa facial treatments. The stress relieving techniques administered by Urban Day Spa will make you glow on the inside and outside.

Viva Day Spa in Austin

The Viva Day Spa has three convenient locations in Austin, Texas. Noted Austin, Texas periodicals The Austin Chronicle and Austin Monthly Magazine both named Viva Day Spa as the best spa to be found in Austin. The Viva Day spa offers facials, massages, manicures, body treatments and pedicures to both men and women. All such luxuriating treatments can also be experienced in an all-encompassing Viva Day Spa exclusive spa package.

You can also experience the latest in medical spa treatment techniques there. Viva Day Spa uses treatments and products including, but not limited to, Botox, Juvederm, Kybella, Volbella, Voluma, Laser Hair Removal, Microneedling and PhotoFacial. Viva Day Spa can also be rented to host custom spa parties and events like birthday celebrations, weddings and relaxation getaways.

Vis-à-Vis Spa in Dallas

Vis-à-Vis is a French boutique styled and influenced beauty, relaxation and medical spa that is located in the uptown area of Dallas, Texas. The expert beauty staff and therapist professionals at Vis-à-Vis start each treatment with a custom consultation meeting to assess and determine a tailored beauty treatment process. After all, vis-à-vis is French for, “face-to-face.” Vis-à-Vis offers many beauty, relaxation and stress relief treatments like facials, body wraps, gua sha and cupping therapy for toxin elimination, manicures, nails, waxing and massages.

They also offer innovative therapies available like floating spa hydrotherapy and sensory deprivation treatments to encourage stress relief. Vis-à-Vis also offers medical spa treatments like cellulite reduction therapy, skin tightening and microneedling. The industry grade anti-aging and skincare products employed by the Vis-à-Vis staff include DermaQuest and IMAGE Skincare.

The Woodhouse Day Spa in San Antonio

The Woodhouse Day Spa has four locations in the San Antonio area. This establishment has been named the best and favored day spa in the San Antonio area by the San Antonio Express and American Spa Magazine. The Woodhouse Day Spa offers a variety of beauty and relaxation treatments that include hot stone massage, four-handed body massage, foot massage, microdermabrasion treatments, vichy shower body treatments, sleep therapy treatments, waxing, pedicures and manicures.

There are also award-winning facial treatment services available that employ the use of HydraFacial® therapies. You can also buy all-day rejuvenation and beauty treatment packages for you and your friends to experience.

Texas Style Relaxation

The stress of trying to experience everything that Texas has to offer may require the need for tailored pampering and relaxation therapies. Make it your mission to try out the best day spas in the great state of Texas.

