How to create your own e liquid like a Pro



More and more smokers are switching to vaping, and this shouldn’t surprise us. Vaping is healthier than smoking and it comes with numerous other advantages. One of them is the fact that users have a lot of freedom when it comes to choosing their flavor.

Not only that there are numerous e-liquids available on the market, but there is also the option to create your very own pairings. You can decide what should be the nicotine ratio and how powerful the flavor should be. The process is quite simple, but it can be a bit tricky if you are a beginner. That is why we have some tips to share with you if you want to create your own e liquid.

Combining flavors

If you are looking for the best E liquid flavour pairings, you should know that there are some charts online that could help you. As a basic rule, you should know that there should be only one or two dominant flavours and small amounts of additional ones. The same rules apply when it comes to desserts.

You don’t want to mix too many flavours because you will end up losing their taste and you won’t be able to enjoy the full experience. It is also important to know which flavours blend well together. For example, you should be aware of the fact that orange, cinnamon, and ginger are great as a base because they can be combined with more than ten different flavours.

Possible combinations

The charts offer us plenty of options. For example, if you want to combine two fruits, you should know that apple can be used with cranberry, oranges, pear, lime, raisin, kiwi, blackberry and lemon. Spices can also be used. If you want to choose a cherry flavour, you can always mix it with cinnamon, ginger, jasmine, mint, mace nutmeg, vanilla or cardamom.

If we focus on oranges, there is an extensive list of miscellaneous flavours that can be combined with it. The list includes almond, brandy, coffee, fig, mint and many others. Ginger can also be used for numerous combinations, and you can mix it with citrus, caramel, banana, plum, peach, vanilla, pumpkin, pineapple, hazelnut, coconut, almond, apricot, cranberry, pineapple, and grape.

Decide what you want

Before you begin the entire process, it is essential that you think about what you want. For example, what is the texture you desire? Do you want a bakery e-liquid that comes with a rich taste or something creamy that uses simple flavours such as ice cream and milk?

If you have a sweet tooth, you can combine some sweet flavours with savoury ones. You can try something different and combine some unexpected tastes such as a spicy flavour and a fruity one.

