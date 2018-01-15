Home fitness and meditation ideas for the busy woman

Home fitness and meditation ideas for the busy wioman – words Alexa Wang

It’s difficult these days to find a woman who is not busy. Whether she’s a stay-at-home mom, a single mom, a career woman or even retired, women of all ages are busy doing one thing or another.

Being that busy usually means attending to the needs of others, leaving the busy woman little time to seek out her own fitness and peace of mind. You might not always find the time for a full fitness program so every woman needs to know how to stay fit while she’s at home.

The best thing is that you almost don’t need any equipment because your body is your equipment. Let’s have a look at some home fitness and meditation ideas to get you going.

1. Yoga

Yoga is fast becoming a number one activity that people love to practice. It’s been estimated that around 36.7 million Americans practice yoga. If you’ve never tried it, there are probably plenty of classes around your area. If you’re considering a career in this mind and body activity you can get licensed from Yoga Kawa’s teacher training program and help many others to experience the wonders of yoga.

2. Meditation

It’s often been said that people who meditate are healthier. Meditation comes with a host of benefits, lest to mention it reduces stress which is considered a number one illness of this century. Some people prefer meditation music while meditating, others prefer silence. You can also follow an instruction video till you get the hang of it.

3. DVD and other videos

If you have no idea where to start on home fitness, look at online videos for workouts . There are plenty so you can search through several videos till you find one that suits your needs and are able to do the workout. A DVD will show you the complete workout instead of parts of a fitness program as in a public video.

4. Incorporate exercise

No matter what you’re doing at home, you can find ways to sneak in some moves. For example, while you’re waiting for a kettle to boil, instead of tapping your fingers impatiently for the water to boil, get in a few squats or do some wall pushups with your fingers pressed to the wall. You’d be surprised that your muscles feel as if you’ve been at the gym after doing a couple of repeated sets. If you have a staircase in your house, that is one great cardio exercise plus works great on hips, thighs and legs. Climb up the stairs, then down, starting slowly then build up speed. You can increase your speed bit by bit on a daily basis and increase the amount of time overall.

It won’t do you much good if your body is in great shape but your mind is stressed out, nor if your mind is stress-free but your body is stretched out. You need to work on both to feel and see the benefits of a healthy mind and body. No matter how busy you are, you can always find some moments throughout the day to help yourself and treat yourself.