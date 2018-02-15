Selfridges Celebrate the Chinese Year of the Dog

Those of you limbering up to celebrate Chinese New Year this weekend will probably already know that we are moving in to the Year of the Dog. Welcoming in the canine zodiac sign, Selfridges Manchester have kicked off their celebrations today with a bark full of festivities continuing all weekend.

Now if you were born in the year of the dog (count back every 12 years so the last year of the dog was 2006, and before that 1994 etc) you will of course be independent, sincere, loyal and decisive according to Chinese zodiac analysis. Selfridges Exchange Square will welcome the Year of the Dog with a host of exciting activities and offerings starting today, and running through to Sunday 18th February 2018.

If you’re in Manchester city centre on the evenings of Friday 16th, Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th February, check out the store’s temporary new look with its façade completely made over to celebrate the festive period.



Inside the store, Manchester based illustrators, Dom & Ink, will be creating beautiful illustrations to take home. There will also be a Chinese calligrapher and a Chinese knot making station plus brand focussed activities on counters. Don’t miss the team at Kiehl’s complimentary skincare masterclass showcasing its exclusive Chinese New Year collection, or visit the Suqqu ‘God of Wealth’ who will give you a special Chinese New Year red envelope that will contain complimentary Gankin facials, eye lift massages and foundation colour match consultations along with complimentary foundation samples and on-counter mini makeovers.

For more information see www.selfridges.com