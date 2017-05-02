What is audio production and editing recording? – words Al Woods

What is audio production? Audio production is a term used for all the stages of production between the actual recording in a studio and the execution of a master recording. Audio Production involves various different stages from sound design, to sound editing, to audio mixing, and finally the addition of effects.

What audio editing actually means – this is the creativity that makes the final, produced piece of music sound better. Think of it as editing a written document – things will get deleted, replaced, cut, copied, and pasted just like they would in a writer’s novel.

A Sound Editor is a creative person who has the ability to edit the sound by choosing and combining sound recordings in preparation for the final sound mixing or mastering of i.e. a T.V program, motion picture, game, or any production involving recorded or synthetic sound.

Let’s look at some of the things that make audio editing so brilliant (and important).

The Good – people appreciate well recorded audio that is edited well more so than a poorly edited track. Therefore success lies in correctly preparing your audio for mixing, mastering and listener enjoyment.

Make Everything Sound in Sync – it will keep the sound in sync with your footage.

Removing Noise – once you’ve listened to the recording, you will be able to eliminate all background noise, creating a cleaner recording.

Audio editing software doesn’t have to cost a bomb – you can find some very functional and very high-powered digital audio workstations for free, below is a list of the top five we like using when editing our audio:

● Audacity – it does almost everything you want, and it’s open-source. It tends to be peoples ’go to’ product.

● Ocenaudio – keeping the same UI between Linux, Mac, and Windows. The features page says the program handles large files.

● PreSonus Studio One Prime – feature-limited, and it is available for both Mac and Windows. If you are not looking for anything too fancy, Studio One Prime will be feature-rich enough for you.

● WavePad – easy peasy pumpkin pie – sums this one up perfectly. There are also mobile apps that integrate with it, however only for Android and Amazon Kindle.

● Apple Garage Band – the simpler, more user-friendly audio editor. And your mac already comes equipped.

Whether you are a total amateur, an old pro, in need of a freebie – they will be more than sufficient for your needs and will be sure to impress you.

