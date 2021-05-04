Sampling the Bananamoon 2021 Bikini Collection

words Alexa Wang

When it’s time for some fun in the sun, there’s no better look than a bikini! At Bananamoon, we’ve got a massive selection of premium bikinis.

Our swimsuits range from super cute to sexy and distinguished. We only use pure and durable materials for our swimsuits. Most of our bikinis feature the ideal ratio of 80% polyamide and 20% elasthanne. This composition gives our bikinis a firm yet flexible fit.

The Bananamoon 2021 Bikini Collection

Bananamoon is here with a hot new collection of top-notch bikinis for 2021. Get ready to hit the beach in style to show off your figure and your new bikini bottoms! Here’s a preview of a few of the swimsuits from this exciting collection.

This two-piece bikini comes with a stunning tropical floral print. It’s a fantastic choice to hit the beach with this summer. It features a solid composition of 80% polyamide and 20% elasthanne. It also has a separate lining that’s composed of 75% polyamide and 25% elasthanne.

Both the top and the bottom feature a shell stitching embroidered around the edges. That adds a pleasing contrast to the tropical floral print and a satisfying texture. The stitching is also contrasting to add more visual appeal and flair.

Nuco & Avora Kaawa Red Bikini

Its essential features include:

Tropical floral print with contrasting shell-stitching

Premium fabrics and materials

Pads that are removable

A full range of sizes available

Affordable price

Back and neck strings are easy to tie

Hapo & Sitta Two Piece Bikini

Next up is this jaw-dropping bikini that comes in three unique colors. It’s a push-up triangle style with gorgeous draping for the cups. It’s a distinguished look that’s still super cute and playful. It shines in hot pink, but a dazzling yellow and neon green are also available.

This bikini makes showing off your figure effortless. The straps feature decorative fabric rings that add to the visual appeal. This bikini is a must for your wardrobe if you plan on venturing out this summer!

The key features of this bikini include:

Three distinct colors

Tie-up straps with decorative fabric rings

Beautiful draping over the cups

Plain pads

Premium quality fabrics

Amazing price

Yero & Dasia Baya Bikini

From Yero Baya, this glamorous bikini features an Aztec print in red. The design will not only catch the eye but also highlight your figure. It’s both elegant and sexy at the same time. It’s a triangle top with removable cups and standard ties. If red works for you, then this is the perfect

bikini to wear this summer.

Like the other bikinis in this collection, it features premium fabrics. It’s got a unique composition of 90% polyamide and 10% elasthanne for a firmer feel. To care for your bikini, make sure that you always sit on a towel. It would be best if you avoid direct contact with wood, concrete, or stone.

The main features of this bikini are:

Beautiful Aztec print

Red highlights

Unique composition

Standard neck and back ties

Outstanding price

These are just a few of the stunning bikini options that we have in our collection. If you want to steal the spotlight this summer, then you need one of our branded Bananamoon bikinis!