3 Best Gaming Essentials Every Gamer Should Own

PC gaming is quickly becoming more popular. It’s grown to the point where it’s expected to be a $37 billion industry this year. And that makes sense, seeing as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to spend more time indoors, leaving them looking for new hobbies that can fill their idle time.

But it’s hard to really get into PC gaming if you don’t have the right equipment. Here are three essentials that every true gamer should own.

1. An HD Monitor

Some of the video games coming out now have amazing, cutting-edge graphics, and in order to really get their full effect you’ll need to have a high-definition monitor. With an HD monitor, you can fully appreciate the graphics of any game, see important details, and keep up with all of the action. Whether you’re an amateur gamer or a pro, getting a great monitor is an absolute must.

As far as monitors go, there are so many out there to choose from. Some of the main factors you’ll have to consider when shopping for a monitor include the type of display you want (LED vs. LCD), the resolution, and the size.

Let’s start with the type of display you should get. LED monitors are the preference of many gamers mainly because they have quick response times, which helps to prevent lag. Compared to an LCD monitor, LED screens are also brighter and offer more contrast while using less energy.

When it comes to resolution, a high-resolution monitor is typically better, as it’ll allow you to capitalize on the graphics of the game and see more detail. However, in general, the higher the resolution is, the more the monitor costs. So, find the highest resolution possible that’s still within your budget.

Lastly, the size of your gaming desk or area will affect the size of the monitor you purchase. You don’t want to get a monitor that’s so small that you can barely see what’s happening on it, but you also don’t want one that overcrowds your space. The key is to find a balance that fits your gaming area.

2. A Gaming Keyboard

The keyboard is an instrumental part of virtually every PC game out there. You’ll use it constantly while playing, so if you want to be at the top of your game you’ll have to pick up a high-quality gaming keyboard.

A gaming keyboard doesn’t just assist your performance in games, it also helps to support your physical comfort. If you’ve spent long hours playing video games on the computer in the past, then you most likely know the toll it can take on your fingers and wrists. For instance, if you’re playing an MMORPG with a large group, it can sometimes require hours of your time and attention. That’s why it’s essential that you get a keyboard that’s designed with comfort in mind. Gaming keyboards often have an ergonomic design that makes it possible to use them for hours without any major discomfort.

In addition to keeping you comfortable, a good gaming keyboard can also improve your in-game performance. Mechanical keys make it easier to type faster and minimize accidents, and added keys give you more control and options for customization.

3. A Headset

Multiplayer games often require a lot of communication between team members (or trash talking between opponents), so it’s important that you have a headset in order to get in on the fun. With a headset, you’ll be able to hear more than if you just used your computer’s speakers, which allows you to experience the game to the fullest. Picking up on small sounds is also a huge advantage in certain games, especially multiplayer first-person shooters where other players can try to sneak up on you from behind.

The microphone will allow you to effectively communicate, strategize, and work with your team to collectively accomplish goals and complete missions. Just make sure that microphone you use is high-quality and in good shape in order to minimize distortion and ensure that other people in the game can really hear you.

Lastly, you’ll want to keep comfort in mind when picking out your headset. A flimsy plastic headset can be bothersome and uncomfortable when playing for hours on end, so try to get a headset with plenty of padding for extra comfort.

Once you have these three essentials, you’ll be ready to dive headfirst into the world of PC gaming!