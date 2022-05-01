Confused About Choosing The Right Bed? Here Are Your Options

words Al Woods

Ready to upgrade your bedroom with a brand new bed? Trust us, platform beds and heavy carved beds are not the only options you have. In addition to adding visual appeal to your spaces, the bed must be built right, offering high functionality . After all, you work pretty hard and not getting a good night’s sleep on your cosy, little bed can be a bummer.

So, if you’re looking for some options for your bedroom, this article will help you. Read the article to find out the types of beds you can get for your modern bedroom.

Platform Bed

There’s no denying that a platform bed is the first thing that comes to your mind when redefining your bedroom. While they might not be that functional as they are lower than a typical bed, they are sleek, aesthetic and simple, adding a minimalistic vibe to the space.

You could go with wood-painted hues and place the bed near a wall covered in wallpaper. To make your interiors stand out, you could create an accent wall with bold paint.

Divan Beds

While a divan bed one might seem basic, we bet no other option would offer you more comfort. These divan beds are higher than a platform bed and have drawers or bed boxes to provide functionality. This helps you store your clothes or books that you’re not using.

The beds come with two parts- divan storage, a matching mattress and a headboard. The bed is built on a wooden frame for sustainability and antiquity.

Folding Bed

Don’t have much space in your rooms? It’s time to get a folding bed. They are highly versatile and can be folded easily into a closet. So, in addition to looking good, they are perfect for small spaces that lack ample storage options. Moreover, they also come with a comfy headboard which makes lounging easy.

Panel Beds

Want something cosy and old school? You could go with a panel bed that comes with a wooden headboard and footboard. While this might be a little outdated, they are extremely comfortable to sleep on and can add an element of the aristocracy to the rooms. But, if you want to go for something subtle, you can go with a panel bed that only comes with a headboard and not a footboard.

Canopy Beds

A canopy bed is a type of high bed frame that consists of four bedposts. Traditionally, it may come with a wooden frame; the modern canopy beds are normally a bit on the modern side. You could even get metallic accents or something minimal if that’s what you want to go for. So, in addition to giving a regal touch to your bedrooms, a canopy bed can give you a goodnight’s sleep as you would be sleeping in an enclosed structure. Besides this, they are highly built on the lines of aesthetics and are a great addition if you like something extra but subtle.

DayBed

As the name suggests, this sleek-looking bed is perfect for lounging around with your friends. Simply place it near your main bed or, better, in your living room. However, they don’t come with headboards or footboards to provide you with extra support. That being said, they are the perfect addition for your living room.

In A Nutshell

Decorating your rooms can go in a lot of directions. But, with the right ideas and theme in mind, you can decorate your spaces into something extraordinary. While you have a lot of options when it comes to beds, our best bet is the divan bed, which is not only functional but also beautiful to look at.