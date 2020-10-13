What are the Benefits of Installing an Automatic Gate

words Al Woods

Gated properties are in high demand. For something as valuable as real estate, installing a gate is a great way to secure it and keep any intruders at bay.

When you install an automatic gate on your property, it can become a bold statement of security, enough to ward off any would-be trespassers. Not only will you enjoy peace of mind, the automatic gate may help you fetch a higher price for your property. Here are some of the benefits of installing an automatic gate.

Increased Privacy

How much do you value your privacy? Do you detest when nosey neighbors try to peep and see what happens in your home? Do you dislike how anyone can come into your property without you knowing, even during odd hours? Privacy often comes with a premium, and in this case, an automatic gate. The beauty about an automatic gate is that you can restrict movement into your property. This allows you to enjoy all the privacy you need inside your property.

More Convenience

Technology has enabled us to enjoy greater efficiency and convenience on many fronts, and certainly with automatic gates. When you arrive at your home or office and meet a locked gate, you may feel that the need to manually open and then close again to be such a hassle. Sometimes it may be inconvenient to have to manually open a gate, especially when it is raining or snowing.

For people who live close to forests and parks, the risk of being injured by a roaming animal at night as you open the gate can be a challenge. An automatic gate helps you to avoid all these uncomfortable scenarios by offering you much-needed convenience. At the press of a button, your gate will swing open and close after you.

Enhanced Security

One of the major reasons why people install automatic gates is to enjoy better security. Homes, factories and offices are places where people spend a considerable amount of time. It is common to have prized possessions stored in these premises. Automatic gates keep out intruders by providing a physical barrier that makes it difficult for anyone trying to gain access.

What’s more, you can have your automatic gate customized to your preferred height and with additional security features. There are also some additional security features that texasgaterepair.com recommend for extra precaution, such as electromagnetic locks that apply great force when locking. This force can be as high as 500kg or even more. You can also add an alarm system to alert you whenever there are any intruders at the gate.

Greater Aesthetic Appeal

Besides an added layer of security, an automatic gate can be a stylish piece of art that blends well with the architectural and landscape design of a home or office. Just as in manual gates, you have the freedom to choose from many custom designs available in the market. You can also come up with your own design and present it to a fabricator.

Additional features such as lighting and masonry can be added to increase the aesthetics.

Boost Property Value

An automatic gate adds a rich flavor to a property. It increases the curb appeal and aesthetic value to a home. When a great design is used on an automatic gate, it stands out like an ornamental piece against the architecture. A great design on the gate adds some elegance and sophistication to a property. If the property goes into the market, owners can fetch higher prices. This shows that an automatic gate can give you a good return on investment.

Safety For Pets and Loved Ones

If you have small children in your home, an automatic gate can prevent them from going out and wandering alone. If you live in a neighborhood with high traffic, the risk of children rushing out of the gate and into oncoming traffic may be heightened. Installing an automatic gate can help you jump this hurdle.

Additionally, pets that can easily get in and out of your home through the gate might get hit by speeding vehicles. Other animals may also gain access into your home and harass or injure your beloved pets. In addition to a sturdy fence, an automatic gate can prevent the risk of injuries on your pets and loved ones. By restricting entry and exit, an automatic gate adds more safety to your property.

A property without a gate leaves the occupants vulnerable to intruders and trespassers. An automatic gate not only secures occupants of a property, it also adds to the overall aesthetics and increases its value. Investing in an automatic gate is investing in value.