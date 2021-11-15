The Best Locations for Weddings in Sicily

words Alexa Wang

With the breathtaking ocean view from the heavenly beaches, majestic beauty of mountains, and undulating winery areas, Sicily never falls short of the mesmerizing backdrop for a fairytale wedding to take place.

The romantic Island with the diversified landscape, rich culture, and beautiful architecture has everything to host a splendid occasion to take a vow of togetherness. In addition, the region also extends the opportunity for newlyweds to explore the lush forest, delicious cuisine, and experience the southern Italian life that will leave a remarkable impression in their treasure book.

Luxuries wedding venues for a fairytale wedding in Sicily

If you want to tie the knot in a foreign land that will add a new sort of romance to your love affair, then there will be hardly a place other than this largest Mediterranean Island of the world. So, let’s start discussing some of the best venues that you can choose blindly for a wedding in Sicily, Italy:

Medieval castle and manor house

If you want an unforgettable rustic and chic wedding in Sicily, then ancient castles complement your preference the most. However, with a distinctive trait, a charming palace altered from the 18th century’s white citrus stone will be ideal if you want an intimate ceremony. So, choose a place with a central tower, rose against the palm trees and Mediterranean bushes, which will bring a romantic ambiance that is a mix of medieval lure and elegance.

For more historical experience, an ancient mansion will be perfect for you. The manor houses- consisting of timeless dimensions and scenic views, are considered the dream wedding destination.

Traditional countryside suites and villas

An original and charming suite is undoubtedly the best if you want the traditional countryside water view symbolic wedding in Sicily. Surrounding with the blue sky, crystal clear sea, and different color seasons, you will fall for every detail of the venue.

You can also choose the countryside wedding villas of Sicily. Consisting of the majestic facades and great green country yard, this wedding villa in Sicily blends an aesthetic appeal of history and elegant taste of the culture.

Super elegant winery resort

Make your day a complete romantic occasion that whispers a past of tale with the wine resort- surrounded by the 18th-century winery atmospheres. The luxury resort designed with the natural reserve will convey the past merging with the present. The romantic ambiance and unique style perfectly mix the ancient tradition with modern touches. The timeless charm and breathtaking large terrace perfectly work for an outdoor event too. So whether you want a religious ceremony in the church or a symbolic ceremony in the garden, the luxury winery resort has it all to bring magic to your event.

As you can see, there are numerous hotels, luxurious private suites, and villas in the middle of the city center that will be no less to let you experience the most enthralling experience on your big day. Just make sure you have a plan for the Sicily venue you choose.