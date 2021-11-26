How the Maxi Dress Imposed Itself as a Timeless Fashion Piece

words Alexa Wang

Flowy, breezy, and uptown, the maxi dress has become an important part of our wardrobe. It has turned out to be the most essential silhouette of the season and is ideal for all ages. Right from wearing it for a brunch with your girls to spending the day running errands, the maxi dress can become your constant companion. You can easily go from day to night in the dress. Fashion has become an important cultural and social marker and when it comes to trends, they usually repeat after every few years.

The one trend that has become a part of our lives today is the maxi dress. It originated in the ‘60s and has come to the limelight over the past decade. The dress is an easy, convenient option for daily wear and occasion wear. We see it everywhere today, on celebrities, models, and even on the red carpet. Some of the top designers are investing in maxi dresses and they are coming up with new versions that meet the demands of women today. No matter your age, you will find a maxi dress that fits your body shape and size. It can be worn with heels, sneakers, and even flip-flops. The dress for all and any occasion is a must-have in your wardrobe.

Emily Blunt wore a white gown in The Young Victoria and it speaks about fashion in the middle ages. Women used to wear long dresses as part of everyday clothing and the trend of maxi dresses continued till the end of World War II. With global fashion evolving, luxury designers started offering maxi dresses for the red carpet and it graced the ankles of some of the biggest names in the fashion industry. Even Dior and Yves Saint Laurent found a new love for maxi dresses in the 70’s. With celebrities wearing the maxi dress on the ramp and red carpet, there was a massive rise in the demand for the dress. It soon became a part of every wardrobe and had a boho element to it. The dresses were modified in terms of pattern, style, and cuts. Some had balloon sleeves while others had a deep back. No matter the style or pattern, maxi dresses were ruling everywhere and they were a go-to for women of all ages.

The maxi dresses trend had various interpretations and it went from the stylish and colorful wardrobe essential in the ‘70s to refined boho-chic. We saw maxi dresses on the big screen, red carpet, and at some of the top global fashion events. It went into a bit of a recession in the 80s which is when playsuits emerged and gained popularity but they were replaced by miniskirts. Maxi dresses soon made a comeback and gained popularity in no time.

There was an increase in conversations on fluidity in the fashion industry and it allowed designers to create customized clothing for women, this is where the maxi dress tops the list. The biggest advantage of the dress is that it offers comfort and is size agnostic. It is ideal for all occasions and can be easily styled. The dress is a perfect example of how popular styles make a comeback in fashion and it is one outfit that looks adorable on tweens. It disappeared in the ‘80s and ‘90s but made a comeback and is still a hit. The dress has not completely shed the boho connection but designers are coming up with new patterns and styles. A maxi dress means freedom, to style it the way you want and wear it the way you like.

We see maxi dresses everywhere today. Whether it is a period drama on Netflix or your neighbor, there will always be a maxi dress you will notice. No matter the occasion, a grocery run, a house party, or a cocktail, this dress will never disappoint you. The trends in fashion may come and go but maxi dresses are here to stay and they will remain a hot favorite for a long time to come. Having spent the last year at home, a lot of women have become comfortable in wearing maxi dresses on a daily basis and it is the most comfortable and convenient option today.

If there is one garment that goes down the cultural history of several countries, it is the maxi dress. Whether you choose a simple version of the dress or pick a glamorous dress with a deep neck, it has claimed a permanent space in our wardrobe and will continue to remain so. Right from heading out for coffee with friends to a corporate party, the famed maxi dress is here to stay. It is not restricted to any body shape, size, or age and is perfect for any occasion. Upgrade your wardrobe with the latest maxi dresses this season.